FINDLAY, Ohio — Changes could be coming to an income tax policy that allows individuals to skip their estimated tax payments.

Currently, the city of Findlay allows certain businesses and individuals to skip their estimated income tax payments for a handful of reasons.

But since city council passed a resolution to allow the practice, there has never been an official policy put in place.

To date, allowing or denying the waivers, or allowing or denying the estimated payments themselves has been entirely up to the discretion of the city tax administrator.

Which has left some people worried that the decision making process could play favorites with certain groups.

Mayor Muryn and the city auditor have drafted a new proposal that would require filling out an application to be put on file for the tax waiver process.

The goal is to set a standard for all to follow, and to make sure the city is working with full transparency for their residents.

"Just a defined process, so making sure that it is transparent and consistent. And everybody knows what the expectation is to be able to receive the waiver, so that it is consistently applied," said Mayor Muryn.

This proposed policy will be brought before the city tax board on August 7.