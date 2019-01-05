TIFFIN, Ohio — A new addition is coming to downtown Tiffin this weekend.

Dan Perry was inspired by Sandusky's Brew Tours a year ago, and thought a pedal bar would be a great fit for his town of Tiffin.

After about a year of planning, Perry said he is ready to officially launch unveil the Tiffin Pedal Company to Seneca County on Sunday, May 5.

The pedal bar seats 14 people and, like most, is BYOB.

The bike will be available to rent for bar crawls, bachelor and bachelorette parties, anniversaries, birthdays as well as beer or wine tastings.

They will also be hosting Tiffin history tours every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Multiple placard signs were on display, featuring multiple local businesses who sponsor the Tiffin Pedal Company.

Perry said that he's a little disappointed the proposed Tiffin DORA was voted down, but he said that even without a DORA, the Tiffin Pedal Company is a perfect addition to the recent downtown Tiffin revitalization.

"It's just perfect. It's a good town. It's a small town. I know the roads like the back of my hand. I used to deliver pizzas. So yeah, I just thought that the idea and concept would work out really well with our setup here in Tiffin," Perry said.

The Tiffin Pedal Company is scheduled to officially kick off with a Cinco de Mayo block party on Sunday.

