COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed 21 bills into law in 2019, which means 2020 is kicking off with several changes across the state.

One of the biggest changes involves a minimum wage hike. This year, workers making minimum wage will see their pay go up 15 cents per hour. For tipped workers, wages will increase by five cents.

In addition, Ohio will repeal its so-called "pink tax" on feminine hygiene products. The measure takes effect in February. Ohio is the 16th state to repeal that tax on pads and tampons.

That same law will also change the state income tax law to help teachers keep more money in their pockets. Teachers will soon be able to claim state income tax deductions for items they would typically buy with their own money.

Ohio also plans to roll out a new task force to combat Alzheimer's and dementia. Experts will spend a year and a half recommending statewide changes to improve the quality of care for these patients.

But the most controversial law surrounds license plates in Ohio. Starting July 1, drivers will no longer need a front license plate. While lawmakers passed it in a transportation bill as a cost-saving measure, critics say it will make police officers' jobs more difficult.

