SPOKANE, Wash — With stricter tobacco laws, shops in Spokane may soon feel the effects of a demographic eliminated from their sales.

Just last week as long as you were 18 years or older, you could walk into a shop and purchase any type of tobacco product. Federal law has changed that and raised the legal age to 21.

Kamieo Katz has run Spokane Cigars for over a decade now and says her shop has to adjust to these new rules in place

“This is the most change I’ve seen in one year," Katz said.

Her shop has always been 18 years and up but she was getting prepared for that to change in January. The state of Washington was set to raise its legal purchase age in the year 2020, but President Trump signed a bill that sped things up and made the legal age 21 immediately.

“That 18, 19, and 20-year-old clientele we do see here. Buying E-Cigs, buying tobacco wraps and glass,” Katz said.

She's already had to turn away regular customers with the new change and knows the new law could bring some challenges within the first year. To try and get over those, the shops thinking about what kind of sales they can have in the new year to make up for lost clients.

“The beginning of October they taxed all e-juice like tobacco products,” Katz said. “Then it was like a week later they did the flavor ban and now we’re here two months later with the 21 and up.”

While they plan for the future, Katz says they’ll also figure things out day by day.

