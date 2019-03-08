SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — There's a new face in the Seneca County Commissioners office.

Sitting Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacey resigned her seat last month to take a position with the USDA Farm Service Agency's County Operations Trainee Program.

Earlier this week, the local Republic Central Committee held a meeting to appoint her replacement.

They elected Tiffin native Tony Paradiso, who has spent the majority of his professional career working in Tiffin as co-owner of BAS Broadcasting.

Paradiso will fulfill the remainder of Stacey's term that is up in 2020

He said he was actually already phasing himself out of his current work with intentions to run for a Commissioner seat in the 2020 primary, so the appointment is a bit of a jump start for his political career.

"We don't have an agenda, personally. So, the county has a five year plan, we will just continue to update that. We're going into budget season, the budgets will be coming in in September. So, it's a great time to get in and kind of get my feet wet," said Paradiso.

And once all of the paperwork is completed, Paradiso's first commissioner meeting will be next Friday.