Nature's Nursery plans 'Baby Animal Shower', here's how you can get involved

Help Nature's Nursery take care of all the cute baby animals at the facility!

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The season of spring not only ushers in warmer weather, but baby animals, too!

Nature's Nursery wants to celebrate all those little cuties with a Baby Animal Shower!

Dine in or carry out your order at Ralphie's on 6609 Airport Highway in Holland from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8 for a chance to help these baby animals.

A percentage of all food sales will be donated to Nature's Nursery to ensure they have all they need to take care of any baby animals at the facility.

If you bring a baby animal gift from the "registry," you will also be entered to win Nature's Nursey merchandise and prizes! Registry items include:

Dry or canned cat food

Jars of baby food (meat puree/fruit/veggies)

Pedialyte

Pine bedding

Receiving blankets (no loops or holes)

Paper towels

Kroger gift cards

Cash donations

There will also be baby animal information and activities, however no baby animals will be present at the event.