ETHEL, La. — Otters are arguably some of the cutest animals in the whole entire world.

If watching videos of the adorable little guys just isn't doing it for you anymore, how would you like to actually swim and interact with them?

A Louisiana animal preserve can make your dreams come true!

A Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel, their Otter Swim Tours allow guests to get an up-close and personal look at the preserve's tiny Asian small-clawed otters!

According to Barn Hill Preserve, the Otter Swim Tours are three hours long, with the swim portion of the tour being one hour.

Barn Hill says the average time otters swim in the pool with guests is 35 minutes and the number of otter swims is limited to keep the experience positive for the otters.

The otters are not restrained in the pool during the otter swims for the safety of both the guests and the otters.

Visit Barn Hill Preserve's website for more information or to reserve a tour.

