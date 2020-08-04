TOLEDO, Ohio — We're all binge-watching right now anyway, why not make some money for it?

Dive into the the world of Disney while you stay at home and you could snag $200 and a year-long subscription to the streaming service Disney+.

The website Reviews.org has reopened its Disney+ Dream Job with just a few modifications.

Ten people will be chosen for the gig. Here's the job description:

Relax. Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours. Fill out the winner’s survey. Watch a Disney movie. Spend your $200 on whatever you want.

The folks at Reviews.org recommend cozying up on the couch and grabbing some grub from a local restaurant with that $200 you’ve just pocketed. But, again, you can do whatever you want with it.

"In all seriousness, we just want to give you some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19. We’re all in this social distancing thing together. We want to make it a little easier for you," the site's post read.

Who can apply?

Are you 18 or older and a US resident? Then you can enter to win!

What will you get?

You will get two things with the Dream Job:

A one-year Disney+ Subscription Card (valid for new subscribers only) A $200 Visa Gift Card to do with what you want

Plus, I mean, you get paid to watch TV.

What will you watch?

That's up to you! There's a wide range of content on the app. The entire Simpsons catalog alone can last you months.

Here are just a popular options you could start to binge:

The Mandalorian (Star Wars spin-off series. Absolutely incredible.)

The Imagineering Story (Really cool docuseries about Disney theme parks to keep you occupied until the parks reopen)

Frozen 2 (For the kids of, course. )

Any Disney movie you can think of (Dive into that nostalgia, baby!)

In case you’re not familiar with Disney+’s immense catalog of shows, Reviews.org recommends starting here to get an idea of what you can watch.

How to apply for the Dream Job

All you have to do is send an e-mail at giveaways@reviews.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line, and your name and favorite Disney movie in your email message.

You're asked to include your name, your favorite Disney movie and confirm that you’re at least 18 years old and a US citizen. Then, your application will be added to the list.

Keep in mind, only one entry per applicant will be counted toward the Dream Job.

