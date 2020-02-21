TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the heart-wrenching video seen around the world: a desperate mother from Australia recording her 9-year-old son with dwarfism to show the devastating effects of bullying and suicide.

Quaden Bayles is seen sobbing in the video while sitting in a car after the alleged bullying incident. As his mother speaks from behind the camera, the little boy interjects, sobbing, "Give me a knife, I'm going to kill myself."

A mother in Toledo knows the agony and pain of suicide by bullying. That's because her son took his life three years ago.

Samantha Boyle said the video of Quaden brought her to tears, but it's also inspired her to continue the work she's doing; making her campaign bigger and better.

Luken Boyle at 14 unexpectedly took his own life after a cyber bullying incident. Through the tragedy, Samantha started the Luken T. Boyle Campaign For Kindness to teach children and adults to always practice kindness.

Boyle said that Quaden Bayles' video is a reminder that bullying is an epidemic and we need to stand together to do something about it.

"It's out there and it's happening every day and not just to Quaden. Kids with disabilities, I think, are the target more often but it happens to kids who don't have disabilities. It's rampant and we need to teach our kids empathy, to really put themselves in someone else's shoes," Boyle said.

Boyle said that the outpouring of support for Quaden is amazing and she has reached out to Quaden's mom herself. Her campaign is working on cards to send to Quaden so he can know they're supporting him.

Comedian Brad Williams created a GoFundMe account for Quaden and his family — aimed at sending them to Disneyland in the U.S. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $370,000 for the cause.

