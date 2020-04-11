Trump team says it's suing to stop Pennsylvania vote count

Trump camp says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of 'transparency,' seeks to intervene in Supreme Court case.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

Justin Clark is Trump’s deputy campaign manager. He said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has won a third term in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in suburban Philadelphia.

We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The campaign has also filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon.