Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info

Prosecutors say USCP Officer Michael Angelo Riley obstructed a grand jury when he advised a Capitol rioter to delete information from a Facebook post.

WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury.

On Jan. 7, 2021 – a day after he and thousand of other law enforcement personnel responded to the Capitol riot – USCP Officer Michael Angelo Riley sent a Facebook message to a man he’d friended just two days earlier. In the message, Riley suggested the man – Jacob Hiles, of Chesapeake, Virginia – remove parts of a public post he’d written about entering the U.S. Capitol Building a day earlier.

“Hey Jacob, I’m a Capitol Police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley wrote in the message. “Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charges. Just looking out!”

The DOJ says @CapitolPolice Officer Michael Riley reached out to someone who'd he'd never spoken to before and advised him to take down photos and videos of himself inside and outside of the Capitol on January 6.



"Just looking out!" he wrote. #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/ftCvnI95F7 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 15, 2021

Prosecutors say Riley, a 26-year veteran of USCP, reasonably knew a grand jury would be empaneled to investigate the attack on the Capitol and that anyone who went inside – as Hiles’ post claimed he’d done – would be a likely subject of that investigation. In a two-count indictment filed last October, Riley was accused of obstructing that grand jury once with his Jan. 7 message to Hiles and a second time on Jan. 20 when he deleted all of their Facebook correspondence after learning Hiles had been arrested by the FBI.

Assistant U.S. attorney Mary Lyle Dohrmann told jurors Riley had taken an oath to uphold justice that he had not lived up to.

“On Jan. 7, 2021 – the day after the attack on the Capitol – the defendant betrayed that oath,” she said.

The correspondence between Riley and Hies, who connected on Facebook over their mutual interest in sport fishing, continued until Jan. 21, 2021, when Riley – having deleted all their prior messages – sent Hiles a final message saying he’s didn’t think Hiles had been honest in how he’s first described being “pushed” into the Capitol. Dohrmann said that was evidence Riley was covering his tracks. But Riley’s attorney, Christopher Macchiaroli, said the officer wasn’t trying to hide anything because he knew Hiles had already been reported to the FBI as early as Jan. 9 and investigators had a full copy of Hiles’ phone following his arrest.

“The evidence will show my client never intended to obstruct a grand jury, never attempted to obstruct a grand jury and never in fact obstructed a grand jury,” Macchiaroli said Tuesday.

Macchiaroli made clear he would be pitting the Justice Department’s theory against Riley’s 26 years of service, including his role on Jan. 6. Jurors heard Tuesday that Riley was the first officer to respond to the scene when pipe bombs were discovered at the RNC and DNC headquarters near the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson did hand Riley two setbacks from the get-go, however. Before openings began, she said the jury would be instructed that prosecutors didn’t need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Riley knew he was committing obstruction of justice – only that he made a record unavailable for an official proceeding and that it was a natural consequence of his actions. Jackson also told Macchiaroli he couldn’t tell jurors Riley had relied on his decades of law enforcement experience in making a determination on Jan. 7 that Hiles would likely not face a felony charge. Hiles pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a petty misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.