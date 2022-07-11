Toledo sister city in Tanzania receives $10,000 grant for educational drone program

The grant comes from the city of Toledo’s 2022 Youth Engagement, Development and Mentoring Program.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of Toledo's sister cities, Tanga, Tanzania, has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the city of Toledo for an educational program involving drones.

The grant for Tanga, a member of Toledo Sister Cities International, comes from the city of Toledo’s 2022 Youth Engagement, Development and Mentoring Program.

According to a press release, the funds will "open avenues for students" in both cities to "increase their technological skills and share cultural experiences" as part of the Toledo-Tanga Sister City virtual exchange project.

Students will learn through virtual classes with the Drone Academy in Tanzania.

The project's drone technology will be in a "cooperative learning environment that will foster creativity and ingenuity" and allow students to "share learning styles, discuss technological endeavors and promote emotional well being," the release said.

The Toledo-Tanga Committee is steered by citizens promoting international relations with the city of Tanga.

In 2001, the sister cities agreement was signed by Tanga Mayor Salim Kassim Kisauji and then Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

