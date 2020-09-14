Sylvania-native and current California resident concerned about state's massive wildfires

Pamela Vincent is a teacher in Sonoma County. She and her students are preparing themselves to evacuate from their homes if necessary.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — The wildfires raging across the West Coast are causing fear and anxiety for people living nearby.

Pamela Vincent grew up in Sylvania and graduated from Sylvania Southview. She's been in California for 6 years and is now a teacher in Sonoma County.

Vincent lives about 30 minutes from the nearest fire and can see ash falling from the sky like a snowdrift.

She says people in her community have already been evacuated.

"We are living a completely different life, where we're ready to just pack up," said Vincent. "I have all of my prized possessions in a car. You get to the point where you have one bag. So we're getting good at detaching from material things."

Anxiety is something she and her students are fighting each and every day.

The Chinese language teacher and mother of two can't help but think about her students during a time when three of the biggest wildfires in California history are burning all at the same time.

"I'm concerned about their mental health. They go through so much being displaced. They're constantly nervous and it's hard for them to find stability," said Vincent.

Her students are high school age, so there's the false bravado that comes with being a high school junior.

She's worried that her students won't make the best decisions.

One of Vincent's students was told by authorities to evacuate.

Instead, he grabbed a garden hose and started watering the exterior walls of his home.

Another student wouldn't leave a barn and the animals inside.

Both are safe right now.

If ordered to evacuate, Vincent says she'll take the four-day trip back to Ohio.

Her parents still live in the Sylvania area. But it will be hard.

"We have to navigate the road closures. Getting out of the state will be tricky," she said.