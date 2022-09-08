President Biden coming to Ohio Friday

The president will speak at the groundbreaking for a new Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Friday at the groundbreaking for the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near New Albany in central Ohio.

WTOL 11's Jeff Smith will cover the groundbreaking and the president's remarks.

The president will deliver remarks on rebuilding American manufacturing through the CHIPS Act.

In January, Intel announced the $20 billion chip plant would be built on a 926-acre site outside of New Albany by 2025.

The groundbreaking for the facility was delayed awaiting the passage of the CHIPS Acts, which was approved by the House and Senate in July and signed by Biden earlier this month.

At the time of the announcement in January, Gov. Mike DeWine said the project would bring more than 20,000 jobs to the state.

Those jobs include 3,000 direct Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs including contracted positions, electricians, engineers, and jobs in restaurants, healthcare, housing, entertainment and more.

To win the project, Ohio offered Intel roughly $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break. Intel has outlined $150 million in educational funding aimed at growing the semiconductor industry regionally and nationally.

