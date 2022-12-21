Postal services prepare for last-minute deliveries ahead of severe weather

USPS, UPS, FedEx and other postal services prepare with in-house meteorologists, contingency plans and more for the busy holiday seasons and severe winter weather.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe weather is on the horizon and it might have some worried if last-minute gift deliveries will make it on time, especially during the busy season for postal services like the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS strategic communication specialist Naddia Dhalai said the postal service prepares for the peak season in January. Nationally, they've processed almost 10 billion pieces of mail this holiday season.

Last year, USPS delivered 13 billion pieces of mail.

"This year we installed an additional 137 mail processing machines throughout the country, so that will increase our ability to process up to 60 million packages a day," Dhalai said.

When it comes to expected winter storms, companies like UPS have in-house meteorologists to assist in planning deliveries around the severe weather without hold-ups.

FedEx officials also have contingency plans in place. And Amazon representatives have been closely monitoring weather reports across the country.

"We've hired enough people, we have our processing equipment, extra trucks in place, so everything should run smoothly and everything should be delivered on time," Dhalai said.

The last day to send out mail is Friday If you do, it will need to be overnighted if you want it to be delivered by Christmas.

