North American International Auto Show pausing for 2021, holding alternate outdoor event at M1 Concourse

The reimagined auto show was pushed to September from January and will now be held in Pontiac for an all-outdoor setting due to COVID-19 concerns of indoor events.

PONTIAC, Mich. — After shifting from January to June and then to September, the reimagined North American International Auto Show will not go on as planned for 2021.

In September, NAIAS organizers announced that the famous Detroit auto show will make a permanent move to fall dates from the traditional January timing that has been consistent for over three decades.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 show, which was rescheduled for June 2021 and then September 2021. Now, due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic and indoor events, the 2021 show has been paused with an alternate, all-outdoor event announced.

The alternate event will be called Motor Bella, according to a press release by show officials sent Monday. It will be held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, which boasts 87 acres and a performance track.