Miller Lite says they are not going through with their Leap Year promotion in the wake of the deadly Molson Coors shooting in Milwaukee.

The brewing company was planning on celebrating the extra 24 hours we get this year with a free 24-pack for everyone.

However, Miller Lite posted on their Twitter page that they will not be proceeding with the promotion after five people were killed in a deadly shooting at the Milwaukee brewery Molson Coors.

Police are currently investigating why the gunman, who was an employee at one of the nation's largest breweries, shot co-workers before taking his own life.

