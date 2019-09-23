BREWSTER, Ohio — The remains of an Ohio soldier who died while a prisoner of war during the Korean War nearly 70 years ago have arrived home for burial, inspiring a moment of silence frmo passengers on board the plane that brought him back to Cleveland.

U.S. Army Sgt. Vernon R. Judd's remains were flown in on Sunday through Atlanta, after starting the long journey home to Northest Ohio from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory in Hawaii.

Judd, who was from Navarre in Stark County, was first declared missing on Nov. 28, 1950.

A fellow American POW who returned home alive reported that Judd died on on Feb. 14, 1951, at Hofong Prisoner of War camp, also known as Pukchin-Tarigol.

It was during a transfer in Atlanta that Clevelander Nicole Feriani Orwig found herself on Judd's final ride.

A cart that helped transport Judd's remains onto a plane in Atlanta on Sunday heading to Cleveland reads, "All gave some, some gave all," featuring emblems of the branches of the US military.

"It was one of the most moving, touching and incredible experiences to witness a hero finally being returned home," Feriani Orwig told Channel 3.

"It was such an honor to be chosen to be on this hero’s last and final ride home after so many decades. He gave his whole life, and for that, we could never thank him enough. This was a reminder of just how much our men and women in the military sacrifice."

A short ceremony was held as Judd's remains were taken off the plane once it landed in Cleveland.

The remains of Judd arrive in Cleveland on Sunday, greeted with a ceremony with service members and surviving family.

"Seeing his family waiting for his arrival as the plane taxied to the gate was truly emotional," Feriani Orwig said.

"All the passengers on the plane were completely silent as we arrived and watched the ceremony from above. No one wanted to deplane until he received an appropriate and respectful sendoff. I will probably never witness anything like it again."

Feriani Orwig added: "I hope his family truly finds peace from within now that their soldier, their brother, and our hero, has been returned home to rest peacefully."

Judd's funeral will be Tuesday at Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster, with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County.

North Korea turned over remains including those Judd, who served with Company D, 89th Medium Tank Battalion 25th Infantry Division, to the U.S. in 2018.

DNA tests confirmed his identity.