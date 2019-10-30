CONNEAUT, Ohio — As you enter the City of Conneaut, you can’t help but notice the American flags lining the street. The big light blue sign welcoming you to town and the display welcoming Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker back home to his final resting place.

Dale Watters, owner of Gateway Pre-Owned, put up the display.

“This is just a way I was able to respect that to them. And when I say welcome to the family, I mean it. I’m here for them and this is hopefully showing that,” says Watters.

American flags line State Route 7 all the way to Main Street downtown. That’s where you also see restaurants like Rainbow Café showing their respect for Cpl. Walker. Tina Taylor, Bar Manager at Rainbow Café helped create its display.

“He was 22-years-old and he knew what he wanted to do. He wanted to protect our country and it's sad,” says Taylor.

Though it’s a sad welcome home, there is a strong sense of pride in the community.

“I think it pulls us back together at this point in time. It really shows how we care about each other and I think that’s important,” says Watters.

Locals hope everyone learns from this somber welcome home .

“The city and even the school system has delayed two hours tomorrow just to let these children watch. I have a 13 years old and he’s gonna be out front here watching. It’s a big learning experience for those kids and an eye opener,” says Taylor.

With symbols of patriotism all around town, there is one lesson that will be expressed by all who come out to see Cpl. Walker’s return home.

“Respect. Mostly respect for what these kids and what these people are doing for this country. They’re donating their lives. It’s amazing,” says Taylor.

Cpl. Walker is survived by his grandparents, father, four siblings, and his wife whom he married six months ago.

