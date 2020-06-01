As always, there is a critical need for blood donors of all blood types and platelet donors.

The American Red Cross says they have less than a three-day supply of type O blood, the universal blood type used for transfusions.

To help tackle this critical need, the Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up to give you even more of a reason to donate blood, besides saving lives.

If you sign up to donate blood or platelets from now until Jan. 19, you will be automatically entered for two tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

In addition to the game, you will receive:

entry to the official NLF Tailgate

tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center

round-trip airfare to Miami

three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3)

a $500 gift card for expenses

Additional details are available on the American Red Cross website.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at any of these local locations. More locations are available online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.