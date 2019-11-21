How would you like to make room for this at your Thanksgiving table?

Green Giant has set a Guinness World Record for largest serving of green bean casserole.

It's 1,009 pounds and was made with about 125,000 Green Giant cut green beans - and it's a green bean casserole-lover's dream.

Green Giant

485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French-fried onions were also used in the record-breaking creation.

But if you're thinking about sticking your spoon into it, think again; the casserole will go on to feed 3,000 people at senior centers across New York City.

Green Giant

Even though a survey has found that green bean casserole is among America's least favorite Thanksgiving foods, two-thirds of Americans say they plan to serve it at Thanksgiving dinner.

This gargantuan green bean casserole broke the previous record of 637 pounds set back in 2017.