Tropical Smoothie Cafe wants to spread some sunshine during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving away one million smoothies to customers nationwide.

The restaurant gave away 200,000 smoothies last month to first responders, and said it wants to continue to give back by giving away smoothies to guests, too.

To get your free smoothie, go to the Free Smoothies website to sign up for a single-use promo code, redeemable online only, for one free smoothie.

Once your online order is placed, smoothies can be picked up at the designated Tropical Smoothie Cafe location.

You must sign up online first to get your free smoothie; the drinks can't be ordered directly at the cafe for the safety of customers and staff.

In support of National Nurses Appreciation Month in May, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also pledged to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund upon reaching its goal of giving away 1,000,000 smoothies.