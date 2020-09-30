FBI seeks to identify man connected to child sexual exploitation investigation

Initial video of the unidentified male, shown with a child, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Aug. 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — FBI officials are seeking help from the public to identify a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of the unidentified male, referred to as John Doe 42, shown with a child, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019.

According to a press release, EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October 2015.

John Doe 42 is described as a white male with gray hair and was seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt. Officials said that he is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online here, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.