If you haven't heard by now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first baby, a boy, into the world yesterday.

If you don't care about this at all, you probably care about ice cream.

In honor of this newest edition to the Royal Family, Dairy Queen says they are temporarily nicknaming their Mini Royal Blizzard Treat to Royal Baby Blizzard Treat.

It's not a new ice cream invention or anything like that, just a cute way to celebrate the royal baby.

And if you can't decide which royal ice cream flavor to pick, don't forget Dairy Queen has recently rolled out their new DQ Mini Blizzard Treat Flights so you don't have to choose just one.

The flights are only available in May, so get them while they're hot!...er, cold.