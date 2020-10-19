Safely dispose of medication on 'Drug Take Back Day' Saturday

Vape pens will also be accepted. However, batteries must be removed from the devices.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be holding its 19th Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The nationwide event is meant to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs while educating the public about the potential misuse of medications.

According to a release from the DEA, prescription drug abuse in the U.S. is alarmingly high, as well as the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs.

Studies have shown that a majority of abused prescription drugs have come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

Collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines in an effort to maintain the safety of both participants and law enforcement.

“The initiative – now in its tenth year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” DEA acting administrator Timothy Shea said. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications."

Only 5 DAYS until #DEA #TakeBackDay! Make sure you clean out your medicine cabinets now and bring them to a collection site near you on October 24, 2020. https://takebackday.dea.gov/ Posted by Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA on Sunday, October 18, 2020

“Far too many times we see a friend or family member's medicine cabinet unknowingly becoming the source of accidental poisoning, an overdose or abuse," DEA Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin said.

Martin's office oversees DEA efforts in Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky.

“Pharmaceutical drugs, particularly controlled substances, taken without a prescription or a practitioner's supervision can be just as dangerous as taking illicit drugs. Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is an excellent opportunity to not only properly dispose of these substances, but to have conversations about their proper and safe storage," he said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, DEA agents want to ensure the public is aware of other ways they can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs without leaving their homes.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home.

In addition to the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription drugs can be disposed of at any of the 11,000 DEA-authorized collectors any time throughout the year.

For more information, click here.

It is also suggested you reach out to your local law enforcement to find out if they have any permanent drug disposal locations in the community.

The DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers will be accepted as well, but only after the batteries have been removed. If the battery cannot be removed, check with large electronic chain stores that may accept the pen or other e-cigarette device for proper disposal.

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharp objects as well as illegal drugs can't be dropped off.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.