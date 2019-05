First, Wendy's promised to bring back spicy chicken nuggets after getting 2 million retweets.

Now, they announced their 50¢ Frosty deal is back.

Wendy's tweeted that you can now get a small Frosty for just 50¢.

That's half-off the original price of $1.00.

Wendy's offered this deal last year as well, if you can remember that long ago.

What good food news is Wendy's going to give us next?