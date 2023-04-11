Police release body camera footage in Louisville bank shooting

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Louisville Metro Police have released officer-worn body camera footage in the aftermath of Monday's mass shooting at the Old National Bank.

Five people were killed in the mass shooting and several others were injured.

The victims have been identified as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert, 57.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the shooting within minutes and police were able to quickly confront the 25-year-old shooter. The shooter was killed in a shootout with police.

Eight other people were injured, of those three people remain hospitalized including LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, who remains in critical condition.

Wilt was shot in the head during the gunfight between police and the shooter.

Here are our HERO Officers. Ofc. Nickolas Wilt (L) and Ofc. Cory "CJ" Galloway (R). Both are assigned to LMPD's First Division. Officer Wilt graduated on 3-31-23. Officer Galloway is a Training Officer and has been an Officer since 2018. #LMPD #Heroes pic.twitter.com/Ai8lvJQBTh — LMPD (@LMPD) April 11, 2023

What does the video show?

Police released a nine-minute video with two officers' body camera footage -- Officer Wilt and Officer Cory Galloway, Wilt's training partner.

A still image prior to the shooting shows the suspect with the rifle in a hallway.

After the shooting, the shooter then went into the bank's lobby and "waited to ambush" responding officers.

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said officers were shot at as soon as they arrived on the scene.

Body camera footage from Officer Wilt shows gunshots can be heard as soon as officers arrive.

As Wilt and Officer Galloway, his training officer, make their way up the stairs toward the gunfire, Wilt is struck by gunfire from the shooter.

Galloway drops and rolls back down the stairs. He hides behind a wall of concrete trying to find a vantage point to neutralize the shooter.

"The shooter has an angle on [Officer Wilt], I don't know where he's at, the glass is blocking him," Galloway radios to other officers.

Humphrey said while officers attempted to retrieve Wilt to render medical aid, the shooter continued to fire upon the police.

Galloway is able to find a vantage point as the shooter continues to shoot out glass and after several shots back and forth, the suspect is shot.

"Suspect down! Get the officer!" Galloway commands. He then makes his way into the building and confirms the shooter is neutralized.

Humphrey commended the officers for their quick actions saying they ultimately saved lives.

"Not a single person received additional injury once officers arrived on the scene," he said. "That's why we're here."

After confirming the suspect was dead, officers assisted EMS with treating victims and getting them to the hospital.

"Officers' medical treatment saved lives that day," Humphrey said.

