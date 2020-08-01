A Russian lawmaker warns that a conflict between the U.S. and Iran might lead to a nuclear war. It was just one of many responses by world leaders and other officials after Iran launched a missile strike against bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran's top military commander last week.

“Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” said Vladimir Dzhabarov, a lawmaker with Russia’s upper house of parliament. “If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war.”

The Russian lawmaker said the U.N. Security Council should get involved to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Iraq's military says it had no troop casualties in the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that “All is well!” U.S. officials have said there are no immediate reports of U.S. casualties.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the missile strike a “slap in the face” of the Americans and said it was time for the U.S. to leave the region.

RELATED: Iran fires back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

RELATED: Trump tweets 'all is well' after Iran missile attack on bases in Iraq

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also condemed the strike and urged Iran to refrain from further military action. Tom Tugenhat, former chairman of Parliament's defense committee, said he hoped this would lead to an off-ramp from the escalating tensions.

The Ministry of Defense said Wednesday there were no British casualties in the attack.

China called for restraint by all sides. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing is in close consultation with the governments involved.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urged Iran "not to engage in further escalation."

None of the German troops stationed in Iraq were injured.

Japan says it will urge governments to do their utmost to help ease tensions following an Iranian missile strike at bases in Iraq used by U.S. forces.

Japanese Chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Japan remained on track to soon deploy a warship to the Gulf to help safeguard Japanese vessels and oil tankers transiting the area.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says all of his country's troops and diplomatic staff in Iraq are safe after Iran's firing of missiles at two military bases there. Around 300 Australian defense personnel are stationed in Iraq.

France, Poland, Denmark and Finland also said their troops in Iraq were not harmed.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.