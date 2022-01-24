Michigan woman finds winning $3 million lottery prize in her junk mail

Laura Spears said she was looking for an unrelated item in her junk mail when she found the message.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan woman got a surprise when she checked her email spam folder and found a message she’d won a $3 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Laura Spears bought her ticket online last year, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” Spears said.

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account," she said. “That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email."

The 55-year-old had matched all five white balls in the Dec. 31, 2021 drawing.

“It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million,” she said.

Spears said she plans to share with her family and retire earlier than she had planned.