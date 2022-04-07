Who is the person of interest in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting?

Police say they've found the 22-year-old man they believe opened fire on a crowd at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The nation was shaken once again on Monday following a deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. At least 6 people were killed and at least 30 were wounded.

Police say hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fled in terror when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on the Highland Park parade.

Who is the July 4 parade shooting 'person of interest'?

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police had identified 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III as a person of interest. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo.

More than a dozen police officers on Monday evening surrounded a home listed as an address for Crimo in Highland Park. Some officers held rifles as they fixed their eyes on the home. An armored vehicle was also parked in the middle of the road.

Around 7:30 p.m. Eastern, authorities announced Crimo was taken into custody after a North Chicago police officer spotted him. While there was a brief police chase, Highland Park authorities said he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

During a press conference announcing Crimo had been taken into custody Monday evening, authorities said they believed he was solely responsible for the mass shooting at the parade.

An FBI wanted poster described his tattoos as including "four tally marks with a line through them on his right cheek, red roses and green leaves on his neck, and cursive script above his left eyebrow."

The FBI poster also noted he has ties in Illinois to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin

What happened in Highland Park?

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.