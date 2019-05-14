Gov. Stephen Clark Bullock
Born: April 11, 1966
Birthplace: Missoula, Montana
Age on Inauguration Day: 54
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: stevebullock.com
Education: Claremont McKenna College (Bachelor’s degree); Columbia University Law (Juris Doctor)
Professions: Attorney
Public office: Montana Attorney General (2009-2013); Governor of Montana (2013-present)
Personal: Bullock and wife, Lisa, have three children.
Life and career:
- As attorney general, he challenged the Supreme Court decision “Citizens United.” The Supreme Court ruled against Montana, 5-4. As governor, signed law requiring anonymous groups to report campaign contributions in state elections.
- Supporter of same-sex marriage, an assault weapons ban and abortion rights.
- Signed executive order protecting net neutrality in Montana.
- Expressed conditional support for allowing Syrian refugees to resettle in Montana.
- Won re-election in 2016 in a state that Republican President Donald Trump won by 21 points.
- Has been described as a moderate or centrist Democrat.
Sources: Ballotpedia.com; Missoulian; Montana Governor’s website; Reuters; Washington Post; ACLU