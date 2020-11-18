Wayne County, Michigan, canvassing board deadlocks on certifying election

The deadlock in a county that went heavily for President-elect Joe Biden means it gets bumped up to the state canvassing board.

The canvassing board in Wayne County, Mich., which includes the city of Detroit, deadlocked 2-2 on certifying the Nov. 3 election Tuesday, sending the matter to the state canvassing board. The vote was split along party lines in a county that went heavily for President-elect Joe Biden.

If the votes in Wayne County were removed from the state total, President Donald Trump would win Michigan.

The Detroit News reports that the issue moves to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office and Board of State Canvassers. The Washington Post reports that board is also made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.

At issue in Wayne County, according to the Detroit News, is that a number of absentee ballot poll books were considered "out of balance." The paper said that same issue arose during the 2016 general election and the 2020 primary, but that the board certified those anyway.

Chairwoman Monica Palmer, a Republican, reportedly said she believed there was not "complete and accurate information" in the poll books. But The Detroit News reports that when Board Vice Chairman Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat, noted that additional county tax money is being spent on the ongoing canvass, Palmer said she'd be willing to certify much of Wayne County with the exception of Detroit.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released a statement praising the news.

"This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities," Cox said.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called it a case of putting politics over duty.

"Suggesting that all of Wayne County can be certified, EXCEPT for Detroit, is horrifying racist and a subversion of our democracy," Tlaib tweeted.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement that, in the past, the state board has handed canvassing duties to the Bureau of Elections and is prepared to do so again if necessary.

"It is common for some precinct in Michigan and across the country to be out of balance by a small number of votes, especially when turnout is high," Benson said. "Importantly, this is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or counted."

My statement on the actions taken during today’s meeting of the Board of Wayne County Canvassers. pic.twitter.com/Vb2TRpiLdJ — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 17, 2020

Biden defeated Trump by 146,007 votes statewide in Michigan, according to the Associated Press. But if the Wayne County votes are excluded, Trump would win Michigan by 176,918 votes.

The Associated Press and major news outlets have called the presidential election for Biden. Most have called Georgia for Biden, giving him a total of 306 electoral votes -- 36 more than needed to win the election. AP and Fox News have not called Georgia, giving Biden 290 electoral votes.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes, so even without that state, Biden is still above 270 according to the projections of all major news outlets.