Nation World

Officers who defended Capitol during Jan. 6 riot give emotional accounts of the attack

It's an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have given emotional accounts of the attack. 

They testified Tuesday that they were beaten as the mob of Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win. 

A new House committee is launching its probe with a focus on the law enforcement officers who protected lawmakers and the Capitol itself.

Officers testified with emotion that they felt they might well be killed. And they rebuked Republican lawmakers for resisting the investigation and playing down the violence of the mob.

 