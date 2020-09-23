Walmart plans Black Friday deals throughout holiday season

Walmart says it is increasing inventory of traditionally popular holiday gifts but also items that people have come to demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart says it plans to offer Black Friday deals throughout the holiday season as it makes COVID-19 adjustments for the critical shopping period.

"We've heard from our customers that many plan on starting their holiday shopping well before Black Friday and that they're looking for gifts that fit their current lifestyle. So, we've adjusted our strategy to adapt to these new shopping preferences – we're offering more of what they want now, earlier than ever, and all at the best prices," Scott McCall, Walmart executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said in a statement.

Walmart says it plans to increase the availability of products that have become more in-demand during the pandemic, such as athleisure, loungewear and sleepwear. Exercise equipment, bicycles and other outdoor sporting gear is also expected to be in high demand.

The retailer says it also will increase its inventory of electronics, toys, games and kitchenware.

Walmart says more specific information about extended Black Friday deals will be announced soon.