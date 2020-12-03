FRISCO, Texas — The increasingly bitter dispute between American women's national soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation spilled onto the field when players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out in a protest before their 3-1 victory over Japan.
Players filed a gender wage discrimination suit against the USSF, a case scheduled for trial starting May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.
The USSF submitted legal papers this week claiming that the women are less skilled and have less-demanding roles than the men on its national team.
By wearing jerseys inside out, players hid the USSF crest on the jerseys.
RELATED: Reports: US Soccer, in pay discrimination suit, claims players don't perform equal work
RELATED: US soccer men's union says women's pay should be tripled
The USSF apologized Wednesday for the claims it made. The statement from USSF president Carlos Cordeiro came hours after The Coca-Cola Co. denounced the federation for its stance. Cordeiro also announced a shake-up of the USSF legal team.
The USSF's legal papers had said the men had a “higher level of skill based on speed and strength” and “more responsibility.”
Associated Press' Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.