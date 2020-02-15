TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo.

So far, 218 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus.

Japan's Health Ministry allowed 11 passengers to disembark Friday, saying that those above 80 years of age, with underlying medical conditions as well as those staying in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine, can stay at a designated facility onshore.

The embassy said the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday, and people will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some passengers continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine.

On Saturday, the outbreak infected more than 67,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10

Japan: 262, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 67

Thailand: 33

South Korea: 28

Malaysia: 21

Taiwan: 18

Vietnam: 16

Germany: 16

United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14

France: 11

United Kingdom: 9

United Arab Emirates: 8

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

