WASHINGTON — Created in 2013, 'UPS Dogs' is still going strong posting photos that UPS drivers send in of dogs on their routes.

Some of the dogs they say are "not so nice," but most are friendly. The social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram are not run by UPS corporate, but by UPS drivers. Submissions are sent in by email, and accepted photos are posted to the UPS Dogs' social media accounts.

The photos are cute, funny and really show how many different homes, people and especially animals UPS drivers see on a daily basis as they deliver packages.

(You can find UPS Dogs on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/upsdogs/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/upsdogs)



UPS Dogs says submissions should be emailed to: upsdogs@gmail.com.

They say to please be sure and include a brief caption, the dog's name, and your name and location so they can be sure to give the proper credit and information.