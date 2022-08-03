'Putin must be stopped': Ukrainian mayor says he will not leave, vows to defend his city

Oleksandr Tretyak, the mayor of Rivne, says he and his people will defend the city if they come to their streets.

RIVNE, Ukraine — It's been two weeks since fighting started between Russia and Ukraine. Russian forces still have not taken the capital city.

While the focus has been on Kyiv other cities are having lots of problems too.

On Tuesday, 10TV spoke with the Mayor Oleksandr Tretyak of Rivne, a city in the northwest part of Ukraine.

"I am a mayor and I look like a military guy right now,” said Tretyak as he was dressed in black clothing.

His city sits several hours from Belarus, a Russian ally.

"Every day, our people just have a fear of that Russians will break the border with Ukraine,” he said. “How many innocent people should be killed to stop this aggressive from Russia?”

Tretyak said they've sent many of their soldiers to help protect Kyiv. His city is preparing if Russian forces do enter the city.

"Brave people who are ready to protect the city with guns. We build some defenses Molotov cocktails, just to fight enemies if they will come to our streets in the city,” Tretyak said.

The mayor said hundreds of Russian soldiers have been captured by the Ukraine military and they are giving up intel.

Tretyak said Ukrainian leaders are asking for the Ukrainian skies to be closed. This would prohibit Russian aircraft from entering the country.

It’s a war that we've seen through a screen, but it’s a war that Tretyak believes his country will win.