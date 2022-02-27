Toledo group marching in support of Ukraine

Toledo Helps Ukraine was created by Ukrainian students at the University of Toledo and other Ukrainians in Toledo as a way to support Ukraine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Across the U.S., people are taking a stand in solidarity with Ukraine. The group "Toledo Helps Ukraine" was created by local Ukrainians to demonstrate support for the nation at war.

"We knew he was building his people along the border. But nobody thought that it would happen for real. We thought that it was bluffing, intimidation games," said Tetyana Fedorova-McGowan.

Organizer Alona Matchenko is a law student at the University of Toledo. She's lived in the U.S. for the past five years, while some of her family is still overseas. Seeing what's happening in the Ukraine has been terrifying for Matchenko.

"I could not believe what I was hearing. My husband told me what was going on, that Ukraine was being invaded, and that the actual war started. I could not believe this was real," said Matchenko.

Matchenko got together with other students and Ukrainians in the community to bringing awareness to the conflict, while also raising money to supply aid to the people of the country. Matchenko says she can't sit by while her home country suffers.

"Not doing anything was not the choice either. We have opportunities and resources and tools for reaching out to people, here in Toledo and here in the United States where we have a peace is something that I can do and make me feel better," said Matchenko.

Also in the group is Svetlana Stahl. Stahl was a Ukraine refugee herself in 1992 before being granted political asylum, and says Toledo should be prepared to welcome Ukrainians.

"Toledo is a wonderful city, and I think we should try to bring refugees, and bring them, if possible, to the United States, to Toledo," said Stahl.

Matchenko says the group has more planned for the days ahead.

They will be gathering for a demonstration at UT's student union auditorium this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. For information on how you can show support, check out their Facebook page, or send them an email at Toledohelpsukraine@gmail.com.