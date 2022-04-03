'There are literally missiles landing in their backyard' | Toledo-area Ukrainian woman selling meals to help support family, friends overseas

All of the proceeds will directly help the people of Ukraine, and a plane has been arranged to fly donated goods to Poland before being driven into Ukraine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anya Ursu lives right here in Toledo, but her entire extended family lives an ocean away, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

She says she keeps in constant communication with all of them and watching the Russians push into her family's city has been tearing her apart inside.

"They send me live video updates of things that are happening and those can be really, really painful to watch because there are literally missiles landing in their backyard," Ursu said.

Wracked with guilt that she can't help in person, Ursu has started two plans to raise money and funds to support the people of Ukraine.

"I'm gonna cook traditional Ukrainian meals and I'm gonna deliver them throughout the city of Toledo all next week, and I'm also gonna have- U-haul has donated a truck for one week that will be parked on my property in my garage that people can give aid and supplies," Ursu said.



Ursu says all of the proceeds for the food will go directly to helping the people of Ukraine, and she has arranged for a plane to fly the resources directly to Poland to then be driven into Ukraine for distribution.

She says with so many injured, most of the supplies needed are medical essentials and hygiene items.

"So there's a lot of wounded people, obviously. We need gloves, we need safety glasses, diapers," she said. "There are thousands of children in Ukraine being born every day in bomb shelters."

With the Russians pushing deeper and deeper into Ukrainian territory every day, Ursu says now is the time to help.

"This is the America I'm proud of, so I hope everyone can hear his message and come to the aid of the less fortunate," said Ursu.