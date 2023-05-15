Ukrainian refugee family building new life in Toledo

WTOL 11 was there when the Bova family became the fourth to arrive in the U.S. with help from the Toledo Helps Ukraine organization. Here's how things are going.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Ukrainian family took its first steps onto American soil just three weeks ago. After escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their lives are now taking shape here in Toledo.

Sergiy Bova said his family's house and his business were destroyed by bombs.

Bova and his family left everything they had behind, including his mother, his sister and the commercial real estate business he owned.

Now, he has to build from the ground up, but he says it's worth it if his children can live in peace.

"I am happy now because my family especially my daughter can sleep well at night," Bova said.

Bova's daughter Milena is excited to start high school after this summer. His 19-year-old son Viktor is eager to work and just started his job at Amazon.

Bova said he just has two goals right now as they take it one day at a time.

"We have to pass the driving test and to get lessons, and then we have to work," Bova said.

The Bovas are now the fourth family brought to Toledo by the Toledo Helps Ukraine organization.

Alona Matchenko, the founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine, said the organization is actively working to bring more families to safety.

"It's always so rewarding to see when families reach safety," Matchenko said. "In fact, after the Bovas family arrived, we invited 10 more individuals to come to the United States. But there is more work to do."

More sponsors are needed, as well as someone willing to work in administrative services.

"We have collected and properly vetted 127 applications from Ukrainian families," said Matchenko.

Matchenko said her organization is growing and she hopes the help of the Toledo community grows with it.