Ukrainian couple shares story of settling in Toledo while war rages on

The war has forced millions to leave most of their lives behind for a new one. One couple is navigating a new life in Toledo and it's one they never imagined.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parts of Ukraine are reduced to rubble as a result of the Russian invasion of that country.

Buildings have gaping holes because of missiles and local markets are all but charred remains.

The ongoing war has forced millions to leave most of their lives behind for a new, safer one.

Yuriy Gringa and Tetiana Hranchak are navigating a new life and it's one they never imagined, finding sanctuary here in Toledo.

"It was a long way from one life to another life. It has two parts already, before and after," Hranchak said.

The couple fled Ukraine about a month ago and made their way to Hungary. From there, they flew to Iceland and then on to Chicago.

Their journey finally stops in the Glass City, but they say they found Toledo by chance.

"It was surprising for us because we used to live in a different world with different altitudes," Gringa said.

They were able to enter the U.S. because they had tourist visas before the war began, which helped make the trip easier.

They've also secured housing for three months, but are still a long way from feeling comfortable.

"We understand that we should pay for the rent and for the food and the clothes, but we can't work. We are looking for the opportunity to work," Hranchak said

She was a professor back in Ukraine and is now talking with some local universities about her options.

And Gringa was a business owner, so he's looking at other ways to make money.

"I am waiting for permission to get my Social Security number to attend truck-driver school. Perhaps after that, I can be more useful in your country for the time I'm here" he said.

The two say they're grateful to be here and for the support they've gotten.

But going back to Ukraine is their ultimate goal, although they don't know when that will happen or what Kyiv will look like when they return.

"We have an active life in Kyiv. So we are likely to continue our life in Ukraine," Hranchak said.

The couple said the biggest reason for wanting to return are their children, who are still in Kyiv. They know things will never be the same but they hope to eventually reunite with their family.