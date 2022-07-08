Support for Ukraine continues months after onset of war

Toledo Helps Ukraine leader says donations have not slowed down

TOLEDO, Ohio — Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February, Americans have pledged their support through donations of money and other resources. Five months later, the support has not stopped.

Next month, the Toledo Spirits Company and Doctors without Borders are partnering with the Bronze Boar to host "419 United for Ukraine" on Aug. 4, an all-day setlist of music to raise money for the people hit hard by war.

"It's unfortunate that everyday people over there have to suffer through the collateral damage of this useless war that's happening. I just decided I'd like to be a part of helping send some money to families, whatever I can do," musician Chris Shutters said.

Shutters is one of the 15 acts listed to perform from noon until 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Toledo Helps Ukraine has been one of the local leaders in aid to the country. Founder Alona Matchenko says the donations, which have totaled more than $200,000, have not slowed down.

"We don't see a slowdown of donations," Matchenko said. "People still donate. People are still reaching out. We have online donations through the ToledoHelpsUkraine.org website. It's fascinating how Ohio, specifically Toledo, follow their promises to support the people of Ukraine."

But that doesn't mean the assistance to her fellow Ukrainians doesn't have its challenges. Matchenko says it takes time to get shipments of supplies to the Eastern European country.

"I think it's the wait it takes to get to Ukraine," the UT law student said. "It's 28 days, one shipment takes. We want people to receive items already, and the things that are essential nowadays are food, water, basic necessities."

Matchenko says one shipment costs the group $7,000. For now, Matchenko and her group are acclimating refugees to the area.

"We're concentrating on helping with paperwork, and other documents and permits, helping those people who've just arrived apply for benefits."