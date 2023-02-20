As first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine nears, Toledo Helps Ukraine continues support

Toledo Helps Ukraine is hosting a pancake dinner in Perrysburg from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Proceeds will benefit 30 Ukrainian refugees in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday in support of the war-ravaged country, but he isn't the only one providing aid this week. Toledo Helps Ukraine, a student-run University of Toledo organization, also has plans to help refugees as the anniversary of Russia's invasion nears.

"If the U.S. president is there, that means our job is not over," Alona Matchenko, founder of Toledo Helps Ukraine, said. "We are going to continue fighting."

Toledo Helps Ukraine was formed soon after Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and has organized fundraising events and sent resources to Ukraine.

And the nonprofit plans to continue its mission.

"We do want to acknowledge that Ukrainian people, for a year straight, day by day, are fighting for their freedom," Matchenko said. "As long as they are fighting, we will not give up on our mission as well."

On Tuesday, Toledo Helps Ukraine is hosting a pancake dinner at the Lutheran Church of the Master in Perrysburg from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner will support 30 Ukrainian refugees in Toledo, as well as help connect refugees to assistance programs.

Rick Rothman, a Toledo Helps Ukraine volunteer and former Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services employee, said Ukrainians in Toledo can receive Medicaid, SNAP and cash benefits and job placement opportunities.

Rothman said the goal is to help refugees become self-sufficient and regain a sense of normalcy.

"Seeing the bombing in Ukraine and not knowing what you can do about that is ... you have no control," Rothman said.

Before joining Toledo Helps Ukraine, Rothman said he felt helpless. But he encourages the Toledo community to find out how they can help, too.

"You do have control over helping some of those people get away from that," Rothman said. "I think supporting Toledo Helps Ukraine, where we are actually sending money and supplies to Ukraine, it is kind of empowering. It makes you feel like there is something you can do."