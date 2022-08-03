Toledo group collecting to help Ukrainians

Toledo Helps Ukraine is collecting supplies Saturday to be shipped to Europe.

A Toledo group recently formed to offer humanitarian relief to the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will collect donations locally Saturday.

Toledo Helps Ukraine will collect items to help Ukrainians from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, 1500 Timberwolf Drive, Holland.

The group has secured a shipping container to ship relief supplies to the Polish border and is accepting the following items:

Flashlights

Hand warmers



Sleeping bags

Tents

Walkie-talkies

Other first-aid items

Medical supplies, including over-the-counter medicines such as acetaminophen, ipbrofen, naroxen, diphenhydramine, aspirin and vitamins.

Toledo Helps Ukraine organized with local volunteers after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The group's goal is to raise awareness and money to be distributed in a way that will make the most significant impact in the lives of displaced or besieged Ukrainians.

The group also is collecting and distributing supplies for refugees in Ukraine and any other countries where they may be seeking shelter.