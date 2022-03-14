Pfizer says all profits made from Russia will be donated to Ukraine

The pharmaceutical company says it stands in opposition to the Russian war in Ukraine and the brutal situation it has created.

NEW YORK — Joining others in the international community, Pfizer announced Monday the company has made a change in how it does business in Russia.

In light of the Russian war in Ukraine, the company says it has an important role to play in delivering medicines, and pausing their flow of medicines to Russia is not something they're willing to do.

"Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people," the company shared in a statement Monday morning.

"However, maintaining the supply of medicines to Russia does not mean we will continue doing business as usual in Russia."

While the pharmaceutical company says they will maintain a humanitarian supply of medicines in Russia, they'll donate all profits to direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

Pfizer doesn't own or operate any manufacturing sites in Russia, but did indicate the company will stop planned investments with local suppliers.

The company said it will not start new clinical trials in Russia and will stop recruiting new patients in its ongoing trials. All patients that are already enrolled in ongoing trials will continue their treatments.

"These decisions align with our patient-first values and ensure that every dollar of profit derived from Russia will strengthen Ukraine and its people as they continue to valiantly defend their nation and freedom from this unprovoked and unjustified attack," Pfizer shared in a statement.

Today we are announcing several updates to our company position in Russia, in response to the Russian war in Ukraine and the brutal situation it has created. pic.twitter.com/6c7qWTLC4z — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) March 14, 2022

