Ohio sending armored vehicles to help Ukraine in war against Russia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard is providing armored vehicles to Ukraine to help in their war against Russia, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Following a request from the Department of Defense, the ONG will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers. The vehicles are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from some gunfire and the effects of artillery.

"As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible," DeWine said. "Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas."

Russian forces have recently increased their attacks on the city of Mariupol, which has become a key battleground in Ukraine. Russia has also intensified attacks along Ukraine's eastern border.

Last month, DeWine asked local and state law enforcement agencies to donate extra or expired personal protective gear that could be donated to Ukraine.

The governor said the state collected hundreds of donated helmets, protective vests and other supplies following the request. More than two dozen law enforcement agencies offered about 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.