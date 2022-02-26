Ohio liquor stores to pull Russian-made vodka from shelves at direction of governor

Governor DeWine has also declared Sunday to be a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces continues, people around the world are denouncing the invasion and looking for ways to support the Ukrainian people.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Sunday will be a day of prayer for Ukraine in the state. He also temporarily has ordered liquor stores in the state to pull Russian-made vodka from store shelves.

In addition, the flag of Ukraine flag will fly at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus and the governor’s residence.

The moves are to show support for the people in Ukraine who are under attack as well as to Ohio’s Ukrainian population.

On Saturday, the governor ordered the Ohio Department of Commerce not to purchase Russian-made vodka and liquor agencies around the state have been directed to immediately pull it from their shelves.

Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery sold in Ohio according to the governor’s office.

Brand names include Russian Standard Vodka and Green Mark Vodka.

All other brands of vodka sold in Ohio are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.

Private restaurants and bars around the country and in Ohio have also stopped serving Russian vodka.

Mexican restaurant, OH Taco in Sandusky says they have pulled all vodka made in Russia from their shelves “in support of the Ukraine and World Peace.”

In support of the Ukraine and World Peace, we are pulling ALL VODKA MADE IN RUSSIA off our shelves. #peacefortheukraine #ukraine #standwithukraine #ohtaco Posted by OH Taco on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Reaction to the restaurant’s announcement on social media was mixed.