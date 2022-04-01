Humanitarian parole | Ukrainians cross into U.S. in days, while others wait years

But, for Ukrainians, they're allowed in within days under a term called humanitarian parole.



“I'm delighted the Ukrainians are able to cross. They're in such a difficult situation but all these other people who have been waiting such a long time. They're in a difficult situation too,” said Morones.



Rouslana Yaroslavsky, with a group called ‘Coordinating Council for Volunteers’ says it's not the same thing.



“I understand running from civil war and civil unrest and cartels but if you have place to stay, you have relatives to stay that's one thing but when the whole town is bombed, and your family members are killed, it's a different situation. It's hard to compare,” said Yaroslavsky.



Title 42, a COVID era policy, which banned migrants from coming into the U.S. is set to expire next month, at which point, the border is expected to be flooded with asylum claims.



As for whether or not people other than Ukrainians will be processed, in a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in part: