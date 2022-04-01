Humanitarian parole | Ukrainians cross into U.S. in days, while others wait years

TIJUANA, Baja California — As the United States continues allowing Ukrainians in under humanitarian parole, some are asking what about people from other countries?
"Asylum is an international law. These people should also be allowed to cross," said Enrique Morones with Gente Unida.
Morones says there are thousands of people from Central America, Haiti and other parts of the world seeking asylum in the United States. Most have been waiting years.
But, for Ukrainians, they're allowed in within days under a term called humanitarian parole.
“I'm delighted the Ukrainians are able to cross. They're in such a difficult situation but all these other people who have been waiting such a long time. They're in a difficult situation too,” said Morones.
Rouslana Yaroslavsky, with a group called ‘Coordinating Council for Volunteers’ says it's not the same thing.
“I understand running from civil war and civil unrest and cartels but if you have place to stay, you have relatives to stay that's one thing but when the whole town is bombed, and your family members are killed, it's a different situation. It's hard to compare,” said Yaroslavsky.
Title 42, a COVID era policy, which banned migrants from coming into the U.S. is set to expire next month, at which point, the border is expected to be flooded with asylum claims.
As for whether or not people other than Ukrainians will be processed, in a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in part:
"We have put in place a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to manage any potential increase in the number of migrants encountered at our border. We are increasing our capacity to process new arrivals, evaluate asylum requests, and quickly remove those who do not qualify for protection."
