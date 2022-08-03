How to safely donate to those in Ukraine

The Better Business bureau encourages everyone to donate to charities and physically organizations to make sure their money is put to good use.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — It's been almost two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, many churches, charities and other organizations have collected donations for those in Ukraine. The Better Business bureau encourages everyone to donate to charities and physical organizations to make sure their money is put to good use.

"Our experience has been that you want to give to charities that have boots on the ground in Ukraine! And there are certain charities that are" said Dick Epstein with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB has flagged a number of scammers who have been taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine. Here are a couple red flags to look out for if you're planning to give to a charity:

No charity can give 100%: Look out for charities that claim 100% of the money goes to Ukraine. No charity can possibly give 100% of the funds they raise right back to a certain cause, for obvious reasons such as credit card fees and other charity expenses.

Do not donate physical items: Donating clothing and food isn't always a reliable option, as it's unclear how the clothes will get over to Ukraine and be distributed.

GoFundMe: Go Fund Me campaigns that are not a good option for donating, however there is a few approved GoFundMe campaigns for Ukraine you can safely donate to.